Epicor acquires Canadian company

Toronto-based JMO Business Systems has been acquired by Epicor.

The deal was announced last week. Financial terms were not disclosed.

JMO is a software company that provides warehouse management systems (WHS), enterprise mobility solutions and related services for automotive aftermarket and original equipment parts distributors. It was headquartered in Toronto’s Scarborough neighbourhood.

The deal, Epicor said in an announcement, expands Epicor’s portfolio of business growth solutions to just about every functional area of the automotive parts and service industry, ranging from parts manufacturers to jobbers to service chains to independent repair facilities.

“Automotive is a core business for Epicor, and JMO indago is the gold standard in WMS technology for parts businesses, whether they’re serving the aftermarket or OE service channel,” said Epicor’s CEO Steve Murphy. “This acquisition is a perfect fit for our automotive solution set and for the customers who depend on Epicor to help drive growth, efficiency and profitability.”

JMO was founded in 1988, starting off as a software consultancy. The company wrote its first WMS in 1996 as a custom project for a large automotive parts distributor. It was such a success that it developed indago WMS, which quickly became a top choice of aftermarket distributors throughout the U.S. and Canada

The company also offers an array of rugged, lightweight mobile scanners, wearable voice and data mobile computers, and mobile and desktop printers — all engineered to increase productivity and accuracy of warehouse employees.

“We are thrilled to join a company that has the vision, commitment and resources to contribute to the long-term success of businesses at every level of the parts and service industry,” said John Oliveira, JMO’s CEO. “JMO indago is a perfect complement to Epicor’s impressive automotive portfolio, and together we can provide even greater value to growth-focused parts distribution businesses.”