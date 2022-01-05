Ensuring proper health and wellness in your business

Employers must make the mental health of employees a priority, urged a property, casualty and life insurance company.

If your company doesn’t have a strong health and wellness culture, it is not creating an environment that fosters good mental health among employees, reported Beneva. “It is also important to promote physical activity and a sound work-life balance. Together, they have a positive effect on employee motivation and mobilization as well as on mental health.”

Immediate supervisors play a key role, the company reported. “Caring supervisors who attach great value to their employees’ health will consider their health and wellness objectives,” the company said. “Managers must be made aware of the beneficial effects of workplace health and wellness practices on burnouts and absenteeism. The first results reveal that an immediate supervisor’s support will reduce the likelihood of burnouts and absenteeism.”

If your wellness policy consists of rewards for items like fitness gear, it may be time to ditch that plan. Beneva explained that these seem “to have no effect on employee participation or on their perception of a workplace health culture.”