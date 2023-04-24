Elite Worldwide announces ownership change

Automotive management and sales training company Elite Worldwide has welcomed in new ownership.

Darrin Barney has taken over the company from Bob and Karen Cooper. Barney previously served as vice president of operations and will now serve as president and owner for the 32-year-old company.

The deal was effective Jan. 1, 2023, and was announced this month.

Barney has been a shop owner for 20 years and credited his success to Cooper and Elite’s training.

“I personally have seen the changes that good training and coaching can do for a business and for one’s personal life. I am living proof. My brother and I have always known how to take care of people and fix cars, but we didn’t know how to run a business. When we partnered with Elite, all of that changed,” he said in the announcement.

He credited getting a great coach who taught them what they were missing and help round out the business into a profitable one.

“I believe in Elite and what we teach; I saw what it did for my family. I watched my life change and how it changed for my employees. So, when the opportunity came up for me to assume the role of president and CEO, I took it,” Barney added. “I want to help those shop owners who were just like me.”