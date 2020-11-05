Doug Coates named senior VP, GM for Uni-Select western region

Uni-Select Canada Inc. has appointed Doug Coates as SVP General Manager for its western region starting December 1st, 2020.

Coates, the former chief executive officer of Lordco Auto Parts, Canada’s largest privately held automotive parts distributor, is a pillar in the Canadian automotive aftermarket.

He retired from Lordco Auto Parts in 2018.

“Doug will be a great addition to the team as he brings with him a wealth of market experience and store knowledge to support our corporate stores and members partners,” said Brent Windom, president and CEO of Uni-Select Inc.

Jason Best has been appointed to a newly expanded role of SVP General Manager of the Eastern Region as Uni-Select will be transitioning to an East/West structure model.

“As with our most recent acquisition of Pièces d’Auto St-Jean two new stores, we are confident that today’s strategic organizational changes will continue to improve our focus and execution in order to pave the way to our continued success in the Canadian market,” Windom said.