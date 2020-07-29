Distributors Warehouse Inc. to join Parts Warehouse

Two members of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance — Little Rock, Ark.-based Replacement Parts, Inc., and Distributors Warehouse, Inc. (DWI), headquartered in Paducah, Ky. — have announced plans to merge.

Upon completion of the merger this fall, DWI will join the quickly-growing Parts Warehouse family, which goes to market as Parts Warehouse, Inc. (PWI) and Crow-Burlingame.

“Our family has continually assessed our business as a whole, and it has become clear that doing business like we always have is no longer the best strategy,” said Steve Korte, president of DWI. “It also became clear that the best solution for ensuring our locations continue to thrive in their markets is a strategic partnership with a likeminded company. After 15 months of dialogue, we are confident we have found the right partner to help us move to the next level.”

DWI serves customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Parts Warehouse currently operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas, and will soon grow to include Florida and Georgia as well.

When the deal is finalized, the two companies will serve a total of 12 states.

In addition to an impressive combined footprint, the companies also have nearly two centuries of collective experience. Distributors Warehouse turns 86 this year, and PWI celebrated its centennial in 2019.

“Our companies share traditional values, focused goals, and a mutual mission to be always about the customer,” said Fletcher Lord III, PWI president. “We are honored to have this longstanding company become part of our growing team.”

PWI and DWI are members of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. The two companies remain committed to preserving employee success and excellent customer service throughout the transition.

PWI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Replacement Parts, Inc. (RPI) also operating 177 company stores as Auto Parts Stores / Crow-Burlingame Company and Car Dealer Parts. The company provides parts for hundreds of Certified Service Centers in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas.

DWI’s automotive distribution center services Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company currently has 65,000 square feet of usable warehouse space in Paducah and 21 store locations throughout the three states, and it services thousands of retail, wholesale, fleet, and agricultural customers. The company also provides parts for several Certified Service Centers in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.