Dayco promotes four to new roles

Dayco announced it has promoted four aftermarket team members: Jay Buckley, Jerry Reeves, Jon Crawford and Sheila Mann.

Jay Buckley will take on the role of director of marketing, catalogue and technical product support. He was most recently director of product management. Buckley will also work with the catalogue department to create new benchmarks for automotive, heavy-duty and e-commerce customers as well as oversee the technical product team, expanding the company’s library of technical and training information, videos and services.

Jerry Reeves was promoted to manager of product management, taking over Buckley’s former role. He will oversee product launches across all applications and industries and lead the entire product team. Reeves joined Dayco two years ago, helping the company launch more than a dozen new products in the last 18 months.

Jon Crawford is now senior product manager with a focus on special projects. He was previously product manager for the industrial division. He will lead the development and growth of industrial belts and automotive and HD water pumps, as well as handle special assignments crucial to the company.

Sheila Mann is taking on the role of financial controller for Canada, while also supporting the North American team. She has been with the company for almost three decades and will oversee budgeting and forecasting for the North American team and collaborate and consult with leadership on strategic financial decisions.

“We are grateful to have such a talented group of passionate and driven professionals at Dayco and want to recognize those who are helping push us to a new level within the industry,” said Tom Tecklenburg, VP of North America aftermarket for Dayco. “We have an amazing team of dedicated staff who are working together to help ensure stronger customer relationships and continued growth for the company.”