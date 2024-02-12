Dayco joins loyalty program

Dayco has joined the eXtra loyalty program, a multi-brand initiative designed to support automotive repair shop owners across the U.S. and Canada.

The partnership enables shop owners participating in the eXtra program to access and earn points on eligible Dayco product purchases, which can be redeemed for a wide array of rewards ranging from high-end merchandise and electronics to travel vouchers and business solutions.

Among the Dayco products now available through the eXtra program are serpentine belt kits, timing belt water pump kits, timing chain kits, and premium mechanical and electric water pumps.

“This program has been well received in the industry and is growing quickly. It’s extremely easy for shops to participate and we love that it offers Dayco a way to reward those repair shops who purchase from us,” said Tom Tecklenburg, VP of Dayco N.A. sales and marketing. “Plus, it gives us an opportunity to educate eXtra shop members on the quality and effectiveness of all of our kits and system solutions and what sets the Dayco brand apart from competitive products.”

Repair shops in Canada interested in joining the eXtra program can find more information and register at www.extra-awards.ca.