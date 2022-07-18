Continental partnering with Tree Canada

Continental Tire Canada is partnering with Tree Canada where it will host a tree planting event to advance clean, sustainable and carbon neutral efforts.

Through Tree Canada’s Partners in Planting program, Continental will invest in a program to support the tree planting initiative with an event.

In the announcement, Continental noted that environmental and social responsibility is a top goal of the company as it looks to be a progressive tire company. Tree Canada, it stated, is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments across Canada in all provinces. Tree Canada has planted more than 84 million trees with their partners and sponsors.

“It is an honour and privilege to partner with Tree Canada,” said Okan Sen, Continental Tire Canada’s national marketing manager. “Through this initiative, we will be investing with Tree Canada in the future of our green spaces in our communities. Sustainability within the manufacturing plants, R&D studies such as ContiRe.Tex technology using polyester yarn obtained from used PET bottles, logistics, and extending tire life cycles to reduce waste are among our many global initiatives supporting the environment at Continental. Still, this one will be our local contribution to support the fight against climate change and our local way of giving back to nature, wildlife, and our communities.”

The tree planting event will take place in the Fall of 2022 with the participation of Continental Tire Canada employees.