Congress of Automotive Repair & Service postponed

The Automotive Service Association’s Congress of Automotive Repair & Service (CARS) has been postponed until late August or early September.

The event, co-located with the Technology & Telematics Forum as well as the association’s annual business meeting, was to have been held May 4-5, in the Dallas-Fort Worth community of Hurst.

The ASA board made the decision after some key business partners indicated they might not be able to attend because of company travel bans resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date for the ASA training event and meeting will be announced early next week, said ASA president and executive director Ray Fisher.

“While we’re disappointed to have to postpone the event because we have such an excellent venue, we understand the need for the delay because of health concerns,” he said.

