CARS Executive Outlook 2024: Zaraki Krieger

CARS reached out to leaders in the automotive repair and service sector of the automotive aftermarket to ask them about their thoughts about the industry over the next 12 months. We wanted to know how things will change this year, what’s the biggest challenge and how they can seize the biggest opportunity. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in the February 2024 issue.

Zaraki Krieger, Vice President | Prime CarCare, Fix Network

In the ever-changing landscape of the automotive industry, 2024 brings forth a confluence of macro and micro trends that demand a keen understanding and strategic response. Current economic conditions are ever-evolving, prompting a holistic approach to ensure resilience and sustainability. While external factors remain unpredictable, we must remain committed to fortifying operational excellence and elevating the customer experience.

Harnessing the power of data and analytics is pivotal in optimizing our businesses. In a world inundated with information, the focus should be on extracting actionable insights to streamline operations, enhancing efficiency and elevating customer satisfaction. The road ahead is paved with informed decisions and strategic precision to improve our share of wallet.

As the automotive landscape shifts towards electric vehicles, standing at the forefront, we must prepare for the impending impacts. Our proactive strategies involve staying abreast of technological advancements, adapting our service offerings, and aligning our infrastructure to accommodate the evolving needs of the market.

Yet, even with these forward-looking initiatives, we must acknowledge the industry’s challenge: A shortage of skilled trade workers. Navigating through this labour scarcity requires innovative workforce strategies, investments in training programs and collaborative efforts to attract and retain talent.

In 2024, our commitment must extend beyond the bottom line; it’s about navigating industry trends with adaptability and foresight. Steering through economic currents, harnessing data-driven insights and preparing for the EV revolution, it is a steadfast dedication to operational excellence and talent cultivation that is the critical focus for our network.