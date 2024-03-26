CARS Executive Outlook 2024: James Channer

CARS reached out to leaders in the automotive repair and service sector of the automotive aftermarket to ask them about their thoughts about the industry over the next 12 months. We wanted to know how things will change this year, what’s the biggest challenge and how they can seize the biggest opportunity. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in the February 2024 issue.

James Channer, Co-founder, COO | In Motion Brands Inc.

The 2024 forecast signifies a shift after a positive run. As the market slowed down in late 2023, repair shop owners faced heightened consumer caution amid rising household debt and economic uncertainties. To foster business growth in 2024, repair shops must comprehensively assess all business practices, emphasizing heightened productivity and fortifying their competitive edge.

While facing the difficulty of increasing operating costs, repair shops should prioritize achieving high levels of operational excellence. Enhancing efficiency, optimizing processes and managing costs becomes crucial in navigating a softer market. This underscores the necessity for streamlined operations, delivering an exceptional customer experience and deploying effective digital strategies to sustain competitiveness in a dynamic market environment.

A robust digital strategy emerges as a linchpin for success in 2024 and beyond. According to AIA Canada, 45% of consumers discover repair shop providers through online searches. Recognizing the expectations of digitally savvy consumers, repair shop owners must invest in a robust digital presence, incorporating e-commerce capabilities, user-friendly interfaces and data-driven marketing approaches to attract and retain customers.

Treat the digital strategy with the same importance as a shop management system. Measuring key performance indicators and using reporting tools like Google Analytics and Google Search Console are crucial for monitoring digital KPIs and organic search performance. Proper setup and optimization of these tools are vital. Active collaboration with your digital marketing company can further enhance these reporting tools. Identifying collaborative partners in the industry will aid in navigating the evolving landscape and foster mutual growth in 2024.