CARS Executive Outlook 2024: J.F. Champagne

CARS reached out to leaders in the automotive repair and service sector of the automotive aftermarket to ask them about their thoughts about the industry over the next 12 months. We wanted to know how things will change this year, what’s the biggest challenge and how they can seize the biggest opportunity. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in the February 2024 issue.

J.F. Champagne, President | Automotive Industries Association of Canada

The combination of lingering inflation, high interest rate with labour shortage will be challenging for auto repair shops in order to continue to service their customers while remaining profitable. How to properly price their services to remain competitive while being limited by the on-going staff shortage will likely remain front of mind.

This year will also provide opportunities for auto repair shops who are looking to grow and expand as some business operators seek to retire and sell their operations.

Labour shortage will continue to be the No. 1 challenge for auto repair shops. Business owners and managers looking to attract and retain high performing employees will need to offer competitive compensation that includes benefits and flexibility in a positive working environment that takes into consideration the needs of new Canadians likely to fill these positions.

Organizations who will make meaningful changes in order to create an environment welcoming to women will likely benefit as well.

I believe there will be opportunities for acquisitions for auto repair shops looking for growth as business owners look to retire in an environment that remains challenging.