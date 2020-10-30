Auto Service World
News   October 30, 2020   by Christine Hogg

Canadian wholesale vehicle prices continue to stabilize, report shows

According to Canadian Black Book, this past week, Canadian wholesale vehicle prices continued to show stability in the market.

This trend has been prevalent for a month, a great departure from the market volatility since the spring.

Car segments decreased in wholesale value last week by -0.03%, and trucks also decreased by an identical -0.03%. This is the second week in a row that both segment groups have shown small declines.

U.S. wholesale used vehicle prices declined again for both car and truck segments. Car wholesale prices fell significantly by -0.74% and trucks were down by -0.39%.

The average days to turn for used car inventory listed for sale increased this past week to a 14-day moving average of 46 days. Generally, days to turn have been trending lower since June.

Consumer confidence trends continue to show weakness. This past week, the Bloomberg-Nanos Index showed its third-straight decline to its lowest level since mid-August.

To view the entire report, click HERE!

Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*