Bolt On & Protractor team up

Bolt On Technology has teamed up with Protractor so that repair shop owners can access powerful text messaging, appointment scheduling, workflow and reporting capabilities that can help keep repairs bays full and build customer loyalty.
Through its collaboration with Protractor, Bolt On can now easily integrate its Cloud-based NextGear product with one of the workhorses of the automotive aftermarket. Shop managers who love their Protractor software can easily take advantage of NextGear with no long-term contract, no additional hardware, and no steep learning curve.
NextGear capabilities available within the Protractor platform include:
“Protractor and Bolt On share the goal of helping shops grow and succeed with cutting edge technology,” said Mike Risich, founder and CEO of Bolt On Technology. “Shops using this leading management system can enjoy everything NextGear offers trouble-free, improving the customer relationship, resulting in more sales, higher AROs and steady traffic in the repair bay. And BOLT ON shops can now seamlessly take advantage of one of the top programs in the industry.”
Data shows that digital vehicle inspections can increase AROs by nearly 40 per cent when vehicle owners can see and more fully understand the nature of the repair.
DVIs enable shops to photograph a vehicle’s condition, track the repair process, build robust customer profiles and communicate inspection summaries and images via text message. The repair shop can, for example, send the customer a picture in real time of worn brake pads, threadbare tire treads, or a cracked timing belt, along with a picture of what that part is supposed to look like and a complete vehicle health report with technician’s notes. Aside from increased AROs, customers appreciate the transparency DVIs provide. To date, Bolt On shops have sent more than 60 million repair photos to customers’ cell phones.
NextGear is available for a monthly fee of $199. There’s no annual subscription or long-term commitment, so shops can simply pay month-to-month.
