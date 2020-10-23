Auto Service World
News   October 23, 2020   by Christine Hogg

BMW recalls select plug-in hybrids over fire hazard

The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e, pictured here, is on the latest list of recalls issued by BMW.

BMW has issued a global recall on the majority of its 2020 and 2021 plug-in hybrid models over a fire hazard involving the battery.

According to the safety report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 1,228 vehicles were manufactured with a high voltage battery that may not have been produced according to specifications.

During battery cell production at the supplier, debris may have been able to enter one or more battery cells. As a result, this could lead to
short-circuit, and in rare cases, the short-circuit could lead to a thermal event which could increase the risk of an injury.

The company said the recall involves 26,900 new plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The following 2020/2021 models are on the recall list:

  • 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e
  • 2021 BMW 745Le xDrive
  • 2020-2021 BMW 530e, 530e xDrive, 530e iPerformance
  • 2020-2021 Mini Cooper Countryman All4 SE
  • 2020-2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e
  • 2021 BMW 330e, 330e xDrive
  • 2020 BMW i8

For more details, visit www.bmwgroup.com.

 

