BMW recalls select plug-in hybrids over fire hazard

BMW has issued a global recall on the majority of its 2020 and 2021 plug-in hybrid models over a fire hazard involving the battery.
According to the safety report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 1,228 vehicles were manufactured with a high voltage battery that may not have been produced according to specifications.
During battery cell production at the supplier, debris may have been able to enter one or more battery cells. As a result, this could lead to
short-circuit, and in rare cases, the short-circuit could lead to a thermal event which could increase the risk of an injury.
The company said the recall involves 26,900 new plug-in hybrid vehicles.
The following 2020/2021 models are on the recall list:
For more details, visit www.bmwgroup.com.
Have your say: