Bestbuy appoints Board and recognizes shareholders

Bestbuy Distributors held its 67th annual general meeting in a virtual-only format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareholders from across Canada logged into the meeting hosted by Bestbuy President, Bill Hay. Board Chairman Douglas Squires addressed the group, and both Hay and Squires recapped in their addresses that Bestbuy is well-positioned for continued, future success.

The virtual meeting also included Bestbuy’s Vice President of Finance, Mike Palmer, presenting the 2020 financial highlights of the organization.

Bestbuy had the pleasure of celebrating Service Recognition Awards to shareholders:

Colonial Auto Parts, 55 years

Peterborough Automotive, 35 years

The Partsman, 30 years

Independent Distributors Limited (IDL), 20 years

Entrepot Auto Quebec, 15 years

Down East Auto Parts, 10 years

Fat Guys Auto Parts, 10 years

Jack Dow Supplies, 10 years

JD Performance, 10 years

The newly elected Board of Directors were also introduced:

Bestbuy’s Chair Douglas Squires of Colonial Auto Parts and A.P.M. Limited; Vice-Chair; Doug Wilson, Fat Guys Auto Parts, Treasurer; Scott Anderson, Peterborough Automotive; Tony Racioppo, Fincham Automotive; John Brunelle, (IDL) Part Stop Auto; Michael MacPherson, Down East Auto; Will Wiebe, Central Transport; and Rob Dow, Jack Dow Auto.

President Bill Hay commented, “I am proud of Bestbuy’s performance in these challenging times and thank our shareholders for their continued engagement and support.”