Auto Service World
News   May 14, 2021   by Christine Hogg

Bestbuy appoints Board and recognizes shareholders

Bestbuy Distributors held its 67th annual general meeting in a virtual-only format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareholders from across Canada logged into the meeting hosted by Bestbuy President, Bill Hay. Board Chairman Douglas Squires addressed the group, and both Hay and Squires recapped in their addresses that Bestbuy is well-positioned for continued, future success.

The virtual meeting also included Bestbuy’s Vice President of Finance, Mike Palmer, presenting the 2020 financial highlights of the organization.

Bestbuy had the pleasure of celebrating Service Recognition Awards to shareholders:

  • Colonial Auto Parts, 55 years
  • Peterborough Automotive, 35 years
  • The Partsman, 30 years
  • Independent Distributors Limited (IDL), 20 years
  • Entrepot Auto Quebec, 15 years
  • Down East Auto Parts, 10 years
  • Fat Guys Auto Parts, 10 years
  • Jack Dow Supplies, 10 years
  • JD Performance, 10 years

The newly elected Board of Directors were also introduced:

Bestbuy’s Chair Douglas Squires of Colonial Auto Parts and A.P.M. Limited; Vice-Chair; Doug Wilson, Fat Guys Auto Parts, Treasurer; Scott Anderson, Peterborough Automotive; Tony Racioppo, Fincham Automotive; John Brunelle, (IDL) Part Stop Auto; Michael MacPherson, Down East Auto; Will Wiebe, Central Transport; and Rob Dow, Jack Dow Auto.

President Bill Hay commented, “I am proud of Bestbuy’s performance in these challenging times and thank our shareholders for their continued engagement and support.”

Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*