BBB Industries releases new troubleshooting guide

BBB Industries, LLC, a leading remanufacturer of automotive aftermarket parts, announces the release of its Remy Rotating Electrical Troubleshooting Guide.

“The Troubleshooting Guide was developed to provide the professional technician and DIYer the proper information needed to identify and understand the key components to the starting and charging system,” said Matt Heater, Rotating Electric Director of Product Marketing and Product Management. “Due to the electrical complexities of today’s vehicles, it is important to determine why there is a system failure. This Guide will be helpful in correctly finding the cause of the difficulty the first time.”

To download your free copy of the Remy Rotating Electrical Troubleshooting Guide, visit www.RemyAutomotive.com/tsg21.

BBB Industries, LLC is an industry leader in the remanufacturing of starters, alternators, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, power steering products, and turbochargers for the OEM, personal and commercial vehicle aftermarket industries. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries, LLC is a private company headquartered in Daphne, Alabama.

