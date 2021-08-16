BBB acquires European parts manufacturers

Remanufacturer BBB Industries announced last week that it had acquired two Europe-based aftermarket parts manufacturers and distributors.

Rubber and rubber-to-metal aftermarket distributor FARE Automotive and automotive parts distributor BBF — better known as Redline Auto Parts — were acquired in their entirety, according to BBB.

Fare has spent 35 years serving the aftermarket with about 12,000 catalogued part numbers in the rubber, metal, and rubber-to-metal product segments. With 40 years in the automotive aftermarket, Redline has about 17,000 catalogued part numbers, primarily for Asian and American cars in Europe.

The acquisition builds on BBB’s move into the European market last year when it acquired rubber and metal accessories manufacturer Metalcaucho.

“Today, we are delighted to add both Fare and Redline’s technical expertise and proven abilities to deliver differentiated, high-quality products which complements both BBB and Metalcaucho,” said John Boyer, BBB’s president of new ventures. “The Fare and Redline brands have a rich history, and I am excited about these opportunities to bring added value to our existing and new customer relationships.”

Leadership from both Fare and Redline welcomes the acquisition news.

“To join a leading aftermarket company like BBB affirms our past success and promises future opportunities to better serve and delight our customers,” said Ruben Foixench, Fare’s general manager.

“We are very proud of Redline’s achievements over the decades,” said Salvatore Bordonaro, general manager at Redline. “Now, we are excited to become a part of BBB and leverage its vast resources, talent and industry knowledge to continue innovating and growing in our existing, and now greatly expanded, markets.”