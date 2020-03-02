Ed Coates foundation donates $25,000 in equipment to trade schools

The Ed Coates Memorial Foundation has donated a brand-new hoist and metal lathe to the Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows School District 42 Trades Program.

The new hoist was installed into Maple Ridge Secondary School this month. Samuel Robertson Technical will be receiving a new metal lathe soon. The equipment is valued at $25,000.

School District 42’s Trades Programs allow high school students to earn post-secondary credits and certifications as well as valuable career skills prior to graduation.

The Ed Coates Memorial Foundation, set up in memory of Lordco Parts founder Ed Coates, has also created six new scholarships and bursaries for post-secondary students across British Columbia.

New financial awards have been created at Thompson Rivers University, Camosun College, and Okanagan College, in addition to the scholarships Lordco already offers at Vancouver Community College, BCIT, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, and the University of the Fraser Valley.

In financial assistance alone, Lordco now provides over $30,000 annually to students pursuing studies in automotive trades programs.

“We are so proud to be able to give back to our community and students with an interest in the automotive industry,” says Candace Gottschalk, Ed Coates’ youngest daughter and Lordco’s VP of Human Resources. “My father was an innovative business leader, and our hope is to foster that same passion our family shares for this industry.”

The Ed Coates Memorial Foundation was established in 2014.

