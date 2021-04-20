Automotive Parts Distributors appoints new CEO & COO

Automotive Parts Distributors ( APD ) has announced some structural changes, including the new appointment of Zara Wishloff as CEO.

“While some positions are changing, this will be seamless to our staff and client base,” stated Wishloff.

After 11 years working in the company, Wishloff finalized an acquisition from Don and Kim Schumacher. APD currently has four locations in Edmonton , Calgary, Lloydminster, and Saskatoon. APD also sells Flo-Pro product to clients from coast-to-coast as the Canadian distributor of this performance exhaust line.

Derek Drews invested in the company and is coming on board as a working partner in a new COO role.

Drews has been out of the industry for a few years, but returns bringing 18 years of automotive aftermarket experience in sales and management positions, beginning with Norwest/Fort Ignition, Warehouse Services, Gabriel Aftermarket, Dana Corporation and Napa/Traction in Fort McMurray.

Drews holds a Red Seal Journeyperson Parts Technician trade certificate, a Blue Seal Business Fundamental trade designation, NAIT Business Administration Diploma, and an SCMP (Supply Chain Management Professional) designation.

“Derek and I have worked well together in the past, and I am excited to have him join our existing team of professionals,” Wishloff added. “We have a great group of employees with a work hard, play hard culture. We are having fun while growing with our wholesale base.”

Rod Newlove has also announced a “semi-retirement” role. Newlove will be staying on as VP, special projects with reduced hours. \

“Rod Newlove has been a big part of APD’s turnaround as president. He has been a mentor and friend and has helped me immensely towards my goal of being in a position to acquire the company that Schumacher’s had built,” Wishloff said. “Rod is a consummate professional and I am happy for his new role. I want to clarify that Rod’s retirement plan was in motion, independent of if this acquisition. Rod and APD are balancing a transfer of responsibility and time, and will be mutually adjusting the workload in the coming years.”