Automechanika Frankfurt put off until 2021

Automechanika Frankfurt, the international industry gathering for the automotive aftermarket, is being postponed until Sept. 14 to 18, 2021.

Show owner Messe Frankfurt said it would simply not have been possible for many of the show’s international exhibitors and visitors to take part in the event given the global measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The biennial show was to have been held in September of this year. The decision to move the date was made after consulting with the event company’s customers, partners and supporting associations.

Automechanika Frankfurt will then resume its biennial rotation – the event will now be taking place in odd-numbered years.

“Our top priority is ensuring the health and safety of everyone – exhibitors and visitors alike – taking part in the event,” said Detlef Braun, a member of the executive board of Messe Frankfurt. “With waves of the pandemic moving around the globe and many countries not expecting it to peak until the summer, I am certain that the decision to postpone Automechanika until September 2021 is the right one.”

