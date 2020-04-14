Auto Value launches daily briefing webinars for its CSC shops

Auto Value is kicking off a ground-breaking webinar series this month with daily briefings for its Certified Service Center (CSC) shops.

“Automotive repair has been deemed an essential business because we keep North America moving,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing at Auto Value. “Now, more than ever, shops need to know all the tools at their disposal.”

Daniel Moroles, Auto Value’s sales and market development manager (and the unofficial godfather of the CSC program), said the series will better equip Auto Value’s Certified Service Centers to attract more business immediately and in the future.

“We decided to take advantage of the current COVID situation and educate our Certified Service Center shops on the features and benefits of the primary elements of our program,” he said.

The 1 p.m. daily series will feature Alliance hosts in discussion with Brandify strategic account manager Ella Klancic to explain how to achieve a competitive advantage with locator services, search engine optimization, and reputation management.

“These webinars are a great way to effectively communicate the importance of a tool like Brandify and the quick and easy process of how to sign up,” Klancic said. “Brandify acts as your location data’s single source of truth and will keep your information displaying consistently and accurately at all times to convert online searches into in-store customers. Our intuitive platform gives you meaningful insights into what your customers are saying and easy access for you to respond to reviews. It’s also a great space to ask questions!”

Throughout the series, a variety of other guest speakers will present on customer financing, website creation, and more. Auto Value will close out the first week by bringing back the popular COVID-19 Shop Owner Panel Discussion.

The webinar series will continue through the month.

www.autovalue.com