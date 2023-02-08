Auto industry mental health trending up

Those employed in the automotive industry are reporting a big boost in their mental health levels.

The industry scored the third highest on the LifeWorks Mental Health Index with 69.9 points, trailing only real estate, rental and leasing (70) and management of companies and enterprises (73.1).

Furthermore, its jump of seven points from November was the biggest out of all industries, 2.4 points higher than real estate, rental and leasing (up 5.6 points).

The report didn’t dive into specific reasons why auto saw such a boost.

Canadians’ greatest concern is inflation with 36 per cent saying so. A recession was second, well behind at worrying 14 per cent.

On average, the index sits at 64.6 points, up slightly from 64.3. Lowest on the sub-score scale of concerns are anxiety (58) and isolation (60.6). On the other end, psychological health (72.1) and financial risk (69.3) topped the list.

The report also found that respondents over the age of 50 are two-and-a-half times more likely than respondents under 40 to be most concerned about their physical health and wellbeing, while also being more than two times more likely to be most concerned about their mental health and wellbeing.