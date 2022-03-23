Auto associations to map out ZEV plans

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association, the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association and Global Automakers of Canada are launching a new initiative to help Canadians understand what it will take for Canada to achieve its zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) sales targets.

The groups expect there to be more than 130 ZEV models in the Canadian market by 2030, ranging from compact cars to sport utility vehicles.

The Road to 2035 plan outlines investments and policies required for Canada to reach 50% ZEV sales by 2030 — the federal government’s goal is to achieve 100% ZEV sales in 2035.

Stakeholders in the transition to electrification will come together to develop a plan for governments at all levels. But, the groups acknowledge, success will only come if consumers embrace the transition.

The campaign will highlight the need for more ambitious government action, such as:

Enhancing consumer incentives

Investing in charging infrastructure

Build consumer education

Create an electric vehicle battery supply chain

A website has been set up at www.roadto2035.ca for more information.

“The transition to 100 percent ZEVs sales will be a massive societal transition that will require government leadership and programs as well as a shift in societal barriers,” said Tim Reuss, president and CEO of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association. “It will require federal/provincial cooperation to avoid competing and potentially counterproductive approaches.”

Image credit: Depositphotos.com