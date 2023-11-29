ASW Conversations: The state of the industry with Bill Hanvey

Bill Hanvey and Adam Malik sat down for their annual chat at AAPEX 2023 in Las Vegas for another must-listen discussion for those working in the automotive aftermarket.

The pair talk about an exciting development in right to repair, industry trends ranging from growing average vehicle age to artificial intelligence and the state of the industry.

He noted how suppliers are confident moving forward. “And supply chains are beginning to stabilize. AAPEX offers a tremendous amount of variation in terms of those supply chains. And we’re really beginning to see that distributors and retailers are looking to diversify their supply chain, which is why AAPEX is so important for the industry,” Hanvey said.

And as vehicle age grows, parts proliferation will only be an issue that continues to grow. Hanvey praised the aftermarket for managing this movement and helping customers get the parts they need.

“I give our distributors and our retailers a tremendous amount of credit, in terms of how they manage those inventories, because you can’t have every part available to every car on the shelves within 30-minute delivery,” Hanvey said. “But they’ve done a tremendous amount of work in terms of creating new distribution models, wheel and spoke and creating master warehouses and adding distribution centers to be able to accommodate the amount of inventory that’s required to meet the 30-minute delivery deadline that the shop owners are used to.”

The conversation explores the past year’s performance of the industry (4:50), the impact of peak new vehicle sales on the aftermarket (5:40), how artificial intelligence can be integrated into the industry (8:50), overcoming OE pushback on right to repair (11:10) and why it’s beneficial to your career to get involved in the industry (13:08).

Tune in get hear Hanvey’s always insightful comments by clicking the banner above or by visiting any of these links for the podcast and full Auto Service World Conversations library: