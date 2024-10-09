ASW Conversations: The aftermarket’s generational divides

There are four generations in any given workplace in the automotive aftermarket, creating a widely varying dynamic when it comes to getting business done.

You have the Baby Boomers, (born from 1946-1964), Generation X (1965-1980), Generation Y, or Millennials (1981-1996) and Generation Z (1997-2012), many of whom are just getting their feet wet in the working world but making big impacts.

Each group prioritizes different things in the workplace — you can read more about it here and read the full study results here.

And you can tune into the latest episode of Auto Service World Conversations to hear from Jeff O’Hara, chair of the Modern Industry eXpertise (MiX) Council, a leadership council for the next generation of aftermarket leaders that is part of MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers.

He dives into the survey results, key takeaways for employers to work with the four generations and how each generation can help the other grow and succeed.

“People are willing to stay and grow within an organization, but people are craving that path — what is it going to look like for me?” O’Hara said on the podcast. “And how can companies, especially larger ones, how can you help provide that path to folks with the understanding that you can’t always get everything from an employer — and there are many different paths. But how can you get, especially the younger generation on board with growing within a company?

Tune into the conversation by clicking the banner above or choose your platform of choice below to hear this episode and find the full Auto Service World Conversations library.

