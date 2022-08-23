ASW Conversations: ‘Glimmers’ of supply chain hope

With the gap between demand and capacity narrowing and good work done managing the problems, the issues around supply chain delays are slowly but surely getting better.

“We’re starting to see glimmers of that now. Everybody in supply chain is starting to see an easing up of every aspect of the supply chain,” Tom Cook, managing director of supply chain consultancy Blue Tiger International said on the latest episode of ASW Conversations.

Chatting with host Peter Bulmer for part two of their in-depth conversation, Cook further explained that improvement is indeed on the horizon.

“We’re seeing that every week and every month that the situation is going to get better,” he said.

