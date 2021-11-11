On the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host and publisher Peter Bulmer speaks with Shiva Bhardwaj, founder and chief executive officer of Pitstop, a Toronto-based mobility software company.

One thing the company can do is pick up on repair trends of particular vehicles in particular areas. For example, if a battery were to fail in a certain city or region because of its climate.

This allows for more rounded and deeper service options that automotive repair shops can offer their customers. Rather than taking to customers and diagnosing issues in their vehicles while in the physical shop, Pitstop offers a way for technicians to monitor their customers’ vehicles beyond the business’ four walls and extend their service and offerings.

“So there could be use cases as simple as, hey, there’s a vehicle with intermittent engine issues and once they enter the shop, we have a hard time figuring you know,” Bhardwaj explains. “So while it’s on the road, we can diagnose it.”

This can be particularly useful for fleets to ensure those vehicles are running as much as possible. “So we’re going take it upon ourselves to give them that additional service and that, in turn, will want them to continue to come back to us to do as much work as possible,” he says from the shop owner’s perspective.

“So it creates new retention, new opportunities to engage customers.”

Pitstop originally started as a hardware company. But as more vehicles became connected, the company adapted. Listen to the latest episode of ASW Conversations: Extending services beyond your shop’s four walls to learn more about how this Canadian company is working to help improve mobility and the aftermarket better serve its customers, and the “exciting” change that’s on the way.

You can tune into the conversation by clicking the banner above or through this link.