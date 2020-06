Daren Hodgson, owner of Atelier D.H. Tech Pro in Ste-Marthe, Que., has remained closed to thwart the spread of coronavirus… even though he’s legally allowed to open. Closing the shop indefinitely was a scary proposition for him, but not nearly as scary as the prospect of infecting his family. He’s waiting until it’s truly safe to return to work. We asked him for an update on how it’s going.