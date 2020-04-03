App enables social-distancing during service check-in

Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA) has launched the second generation of its Express WriteUp mobile application, which helps service advisors and customers adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The update also speeds up the repair order process, according to the company.

“The Express WriteUp2 tool has been a major help to us as we strive to maintain the health and safety of both our customers and our employees while keeping the nation’s trucks running,” said Mike Payne, director of continuous improvement for Velocity Truck Centers. “Through the app, we can complete repair orders without having to interact face to face — ensuring we maintain social distancing and get the process started quickly.”

Express WriteUp allows Freightliner and Western Star dealers to create a repair order (RO) with any mobile device. When a vehicle arrives at a repair facility, the service advisor can remotely pull vehicle mileage, fault codes, and trip details that seamlessly load into Uptime Pro via a Bluetooth adaptor. Users can also scan the vehicle identification number (VIN) or QR code affixed to the vehicle’s door pillar. Warranty repair coverage, repair history and fault code information are also visible in the app. Additional features added since launch include digital customer interview forms and the ability to digitally capture repair authorization signatures.

The DTNA dealer network is comprised of more than 1,100 dealerships, distributors and partner locations across North America all of which are dedicated to supporting those commercial vehicle operators who keep the world moving.