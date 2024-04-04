Annual Shop Survey: Tell jobbers what you think

Calling all shop owners, technicians and service advisors, Jobber News wants to know what you think about issues affecting your business.

Take a few minutes to fill out the survey by clicking this link or filling out the form below. It’s your direct line to anonymously tell jobbers how well they’re serving you and for them to gain insights into how your shop operates.

The results will be published in the May 2024 issue of Jobber News.

This survey is intended to help Canada’s jobbers better serve the needs of automotive service providers. Your answers will help jobbers shape their businesses to serve you better. Please take a few minutes to complete the questions in this survey.

All responses are confidential.

We thank you in advance for your time.