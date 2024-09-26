Analysis: 4 locksmith skills every ASP should know

In the automotive service industry, versatility and skill diversification are vital for meeting immediate customer demands or else you can easily lose business to the competition.

One area that offers immense potential for growth and customer satisfaction is locksmithing.

By mastering key locksmith skills such as key cutting and duplication, computer and module programming, lock picking, decoding and lockout services and transponder and electronic key repair, auto service professionals can provide invaluable assistance to their clients on the fly.

These helpful skills will be instrumental in unlocking new opportunities for your business.

Skill 1: Key cutting and duplication

While a relatively accessible service elsewhere, key cutting and duplication can be useful services to customers at your shop who are in a bind. People frequently lose their keys. Being able to offer new keys quickly can greatly increase customer satisfaction. This is a simple add-on to services when drivers are already waiting to get other work done on their car.

To cut and duplicate keys, you need a professional key-cutting machine. The upfront cost of the machinery may be a hefty expense, however, these machines often pay for themselves as the fee for cutting car keys is sustainably larger than that of, say, house keys.

Skill 2: Computer and module programming

A crucial skill for an automotive locksmith is the ability to safely and efficiently remove modules and computers from vehicles for programming. This requires a deep understanding of vehicle electronics, wiring systems and the specific procedures for each make and model.

Mastery of this skill ensures that the locksmith can perform advanced tasks like reprogramming keys, updating software, and restoring vehicle functionality without damaging sensitive components.

Skill 3: Lock picking, decoding and lockout services

Being able to unlock a customer’s car without a key can be a huge asset to you and draw people in search of these services. Most drivers have locked their keys in their car at least once in their lifetime. The ability to get in and retrieve them quickly and easily can be an invaluable skill and absolutely essential if you are providing roadside assistance.

Most tubular lock picks come with a “decoder,” which lets the locksmith know at what depths the pins break the shear plane. By using the decoding key after the lock has been picked, the locksmith can cut a tubular key to the correct pin depths and thus avoid having to replace the lock.

You can approach this skill in a few different ways. Consider purchasing auto-entry kits online or keeping lockpicking kits on hand to gain entry for older models. Spending the time to teach yourself or receive training on these tools is worthwhile in the long run, considering this is a helpful service that will undoubtedly be needed at some point.

Skill 4: Transponder and electronic key repair

In recent years, it’s become much more common to have a transponder or electronic key fob for your car. These keys can range from the ability to lock and unlock vehicles remotely to more advanced capabilities like moving the car forward and back in a parking space while the keyholder is outside the vehicle.

Much like learning different types of locks, learning different programming procedures for transponders and electronic keys takes time. However, the positive impacts this will have on your business are seemingly limitless.

Learning how to program, troubleshoot, replace the battery, and sync electronic keys means you can offer additional services to improve your bottom line and customer satisfaction.

Unlocking new opportunities

Mastering essential locksmith skills for a range of vehicles can significantly enhance your auto service offerings. Each of these skills provides unique benefits that cater to common customer needs, from losing keys to dealing with complex locking mechanisms.

By investing time in learning and perfecting these skills, you not only expand your service capabilities but also increase customer satisfaction and loyalty. Embracing these competencies can quite literally unlock new opportunities, positioning you as a versatile and invaluable resource in the automotive service industry.

Tomer Ruderman is the founder of Car Keys Ottawa, an automotive locksmith service. He is been an automotive, residential and commercial locksmith for, working on small- to large-scale projects across Canada. He specializes in all areas of car locksmithing, specifically car key replication, duplication and ignition repair.

Image credit: Depositphotos.com