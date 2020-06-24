AIA releases results of latest business condition survey

Only about eight percent of aftermarket businesses are functioning normally, according to a second round of survey calls by the Automotive Industries Association of Canada.

The AIA’s Impact of Covid-19 Aftermarket Business Conditions Survey found that 34% of businesses have been ‘very disrupted’ by the coronavirus pandemic, 57% have been ‘slightly disrupted’ and 1% are completely shut down.

AIA reached some 438 people, including 128 at mechanical repair shops, and 197 at collision repair shops between June 1 and 12.

Of the 8% of businesses that are ‘functioning normally’, 26% report revenue increase of 1-10% in May 2020; 28% forecast no changes to revenue in June 2020; and a further 44% forecast that revenue will remain unchanged for July 2020.

As far as supply chain challenges, 68% if aftermarket businesses reported delays in obtaining vehicle parts, while 57% said they had experienced disruptions by suppliers. Some 13% say they have been unable to offer some products and services due to disrupted supply chains.