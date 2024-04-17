AIA Canada welcomes new board members

Chris Kinghorn

Ryan Bruno has moved into the role of AIA Canada chair as part of several changes to the association’s board for 2024-2025.

The change to the executive committee means Shannon Spano from Wakefield is now past chair and Mister Transmission’s Tony Kuczynski is first vice chair.

Costa Haitas

Craig Jalbert

Three new directors were also added to the board. The Mufflerman’s Costa Haitas, Craig Jalbert of 3M and UAP’s Chris Kinghorn have joined.

The changes were officially announced during AIA Canada’s 82nd Annual General Meeting on April 10. The meeting was held virtually to ensure high participation.

AIA Canada will host its National Conference on April 23-24 in Toronto.

YPA

Kari Hann

The Young Professionals in the Auto care sector also announced new members in addition to Sales & Marketing’s Kari Hann’s appointment as chair.

Hann takes over the two-year term from Patrick Verriet of Mann+Hummell.

Six new members are joining for a two-year term: Andrew Harvey, Recochem Inc., Candice James, Carfax Canada, Adam Malik, Turnkey Media Solutions, Transtar Industries (King-O-Matic), Noah Smolders, AutologiQ and Pragati Upadhyay, Wakefield Canada