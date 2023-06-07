AIA Canada releases new e-tailing report

Who’s buying parts online? What are they buying? What sites are most popular?

Those questions and more are being answered in AIA Canada’s latest report, Buying parts and fluids online: A look at consumer automotive e-tailing in Canada

Released today, the report looks at key details about the e-tailing public, including whether consumers are installing the parts themselves or taking them to a service and repair centre. It also looks at shopping intentions.

Along with Quorus Consulting Group, AIA Canada surveyed Canadian vehicle owners about their behaviours, attitudes and preference when it comes to automotive e-tailing. They were asked about their recent shopping activity, how much they spent, what they bought, why they shopped online, what their future intentions are and more.

For example, it found that Amazon was the most popular place to shop for parts and the reason Canadians shopped online was for a better or cheaper price. Their top purchase was motor oil.

The full report with all findings is available through AIA Canada for free to members or $199 for non-members.