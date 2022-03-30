ACC conference returns this summer

The Automotive Communications Council will gather again in person at its 2022 Annual Conference in August.
Marketing and communications from across the industry will be in Savannah, Georgia, from August 9-11.
Passes to the conference are available now at $550 for ACC members and $650 for non-members.
Conference sessions include
There will also be networking opportunities for attendees. More information on registration, memberships and agenda is available from the conference website.
