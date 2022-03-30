ACC conference returns this summer

The Automotive Communications Council will gather again in person at its 2022 Annual Conference in August.

Marketing and communications from across the industry will be in Savannah, Georgia, from August 9-11.

Passes to the conference are available now at $550 for ACC members and $650 for non-members.

Conference sessions include

Samantha Stammet, client solutions manager at Meta (formerly Facebook), discusses Delivering Customer Convenience Across Digital to Drive Loyalty and Retention.

Peg Stookey from Max Potential U will discuss how to Build a Brand Tsunami! Integrate Personal and Organizational Brand Marketing For Faster, Longer-Lasting Results!

A media panel focusing on how to leverage partnerships in our industry that drive growth.

There will also be networking opportunities for attendees. More information on registration, memberships and agenda is available from the conference website.

Image credit: Depositphotos.com