ABB teams up with charging solution provider Bornes Québec to increase EV presence

ABB has entered into an agreement with charging solution provider Bornes Québec to ensure wider availability of fast and convenient electric vehicles (EV) charging stations in the province of Quebec and to accelerate Canada’s move towards sustainable transportation.

The future is looking green for Quebec: the province has the most electric vehicles in Canada. (47% of Canada’s EVs and OHVs are in Quebec). With its 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, Quebec aims to eliminate the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, increase the number of EV’s in public transit (55% of city buses and 65% of school buses electrified by 2030), reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 37.5% (below the 1990 level) and investments in the local economy will grow (budget of $6.7 B).

As part of this agreement, ABB’s industry-leading charging stations will be available to all Bornes Québec customers across the province. ABB will supply three types of charging solutions: its high quality 7kW AC wallbox chargers, its 24kW DC wallbox chargers, which offer fast charging in an ultra-compact footprint, and the 50kW Terra 54 fast charger, which can provide a quick “refill” by adding 100 km in as little as 25 minutes.

ABB charging stations will be installed in EVera structures, an integrated charging system for which Bornes Québec is the exclusive distributor in the province. ABB technology ensures the charging stations provide the reliability that drivers need, and the durability demanded by Québec’s harsh winter conditions. Its robust design can operate in very low temperatures and the cable holster on the structure prevents snow from accumulating on the connector.

Bornes Québec supports its customers through all stages of acquiring charging infrastructure, providing innovative solutions and outstanding customer service with installation planning, support, and grant applications. The recent partnership reflects ABB’s commitment to enable a low-carbon society. Electric vehicles, along with widely available charging stations, are key for e-mobility to flourish, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet Canada’s 2030 climate goals.

“ABB’s values are like those of Bornes Québec, both in terms of innovation and environmental protection. We are confident that this agreement will result in world-class, sustainable solutions for our customers,” says Maurice Côté, President, Bornes Québec.

The International Energy Agency predicts at least 140 million new public and private EV chargers will be installed globally in this decade as governments around the world implement policies for transitioning to a zero-emission future.[1]

“We are pleased to partner with Bornes Québec who shares our vision for the electrification of transportation. This collaboration will enable the implementation of safe, smart and sustainable charging infrastructure throughout the province of Quebec. As the number of EVs continues to grow, this agreement provides an excellent opportunity to pave the way for a greener future,” said John A. Ieraci, Division Manager, EV Charging Infrastructure, ABB.

ABB is a leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, offering the full range of charging and electrification solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as for ships and railways. ABB entered the e-mobility market back in 2010, and today has sold more than 400,000 electric vehicle chargers across more than 85 markets; more than 20,000 DC fast chargers and 380,000 AC chargers, including those sold through Chargedot.