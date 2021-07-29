AASA webinars to tackle supplier challenges

The supply chain is going through some tough times these days and a series of webinars from the supplier association will look at helping to alleviate concerns.

A new six-part series from the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) starts Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. as the industry rebounds from the effects of COVID-19’s disruption. It will focus on the most critical aspects of disruption in the supply chain, the association said in an announcement.

Topics to be covered include: logistics, transportation, shipping, freight, sourcing and labour solutions. The group said it will be the first event to focus specifically on the supply chain in the automotive aftermarket.

The AASA said attendees will hear from industry leaders discuss the current and future state of the supply chain across the industry.

Sessions scheduled are:

Aug. 4: Aftermarket Supply Chain: The Next 18 Months

Aug. 18: Global Aftermarket Supply Chain Logistics: Dealing with Freight Availability, Inflation, and Port Issues

Sept. 1: Government’s Role: Outlook for Tariffs & Trade Agreements

Sept. 15: Sourcing Management Strategies for Ensuring Availability of Sub-components & Raw Materials

Sept. 29: Supply Chain Strategies to Meet Customer Fill/Demand Requirements

Oct. 20: Creative Labor Solutions for the Warehouse & DCs

While the sessions will be held live, they will also be available on-demand following each event.

Registrants will have access to the series as an entire package — when purchasing access to one webinar, attendees gain access to the entire series. Registration will also include two roundtable discussions for a deeper dive around these popular demand topics, AASA said.

Sessions will be an hour each.

Session descriptions and registration information can be accessed here.