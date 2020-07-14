AAPEX judges to pick shop owner, tech, service advisor of the year

Nominations are open for a trio of awards to be presented at the 2020 Automotive Aftermarket Parts Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas.

A panel of judges will name

the Shop Owner of the Year

the Service Advisor of the Year

Technician of the Year.

The award, which is open to Canadians, will be presented at the new ‘Repair Shop HQ’ space, on the lower level of the Sands Convention Center. The International Pavilion has been moved across the street to the Caesars Forum Conference Center.

Organizers say the trio of awards are intended to recognize and elevate the essential services that service advisors, shop owners and technicians provide to keep the motoring public on the road, even during times of crisis.

AAPEX is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Nominations for the AAPEX Service Advisor of the Year, AAPEX Shop Owner of the Year and AAPEX Technician of the Year awards can be completed HERE.

The new Repair Shop HQ will feature technical and management training in three theatres and will be experiential and hands-on with classes for all levels: beginners, intermediate and advanced.

Seating is first come, first served, and all classes are included in attendee online registration.

Among the trainers selected to lead the classes are: Jim Wilson; Richard Cregar; Bill Haas; Cecil Bullard; Mike Reynolds; Eric Ziegler; Murray Voth; Tony Salas; Jeremy O’Neal; Greg Bunch; John Thornton; Rick White; and Maylan Newton.

Technical classes will cover labscope usage, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) calibrations, controller area networks (CANs), European diagnostics, essential diagnostic steps, aftertreatment diagnosis in today’s electronically controlled diesel trucks, push button ignition diagnostics and in cylinder pressure transducer diagnostics.

Business management classes will focus on effective leadership and communication, diagnosing and repairing a business, moving from a price-based model to a value-based model, diagnostic sales skills, success with multi-location businesses and attracting top talent.

www.aapexshow.com/serviceawards