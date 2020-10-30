AAPEX expands virtual training lineup

AAPEX has announced a series of training sessions from some of the industry’s most respected brands for its virtual experience which runs virtually Nov. 3 through Nov. 5.

Brands include Mahle, Carquest Technical Institute (CTI) and Worldpac Technical Institute (WPI), ASE, ZF Aftermarket, Schaeffler, and Michelin have been added to the schedule for the Virtual AAPEX Experience, taking place virtually this year from Nov. 3 – Nov. 5.

Mahle Aftermarket Inc. will host a series of product information training sessions during the Virtual AAPEX Experience (VAE) from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5, 2020.

The scheduled sessions, combined with the company’s overall virtual presence at this year’s exhibition, exemplify its commitment to the industry to provide the latest information on products, services and solutions to the automotive aftermarket.

“While the opportunity to collaborate with attendees in person was not possible this year, it was crucial that we still participate in order to connect with industry professionals from around the globe and remain their partner of choice,” said Jon Douglas, president, Mahle Aftermarket North America. “Mahle is dedicated to provide the best to the industry – from products, solutions and training to collaboration and information sharing. While the AAPEX platform will most certainly be different this year, we are thrilled to be part of the Virtual AAPEX Experience and encourage attendees to schedule discussions with our team of product and sales representatives.”

Mahle training times

Throughout the three days of the VAE, Senior MAHLE Training Manager, Tim Golema will present training sessions on three key products in the Mahle product portfolio.

Training sessions are scheduled as follows:

Nov. 3: Gaskets (10:00 AM) – Turbochargers (1:00 PM) – Filtration (4:00 PM)

Nov. 4: Filtration (10:00 AM) – Gaskets (1:00 PM) – Turbochargers (4:00 PM)

Nov. 5: Turbochargers (10:00 AM) – Filtration (1:00 PM) – Gaskets (4:00 PM)

While it may be possible to join the day of the presentation, seating is limited, and advanced registration is encouraged. Reservations can be made, free of charge, at MAHLE.Aftermarket@mahle.com.

CTI & WPI training

Training by CTI and WPI will include:

Ultrasonic Diagnostic Strategies: Enhance your Senses for a Faster, Safer Diagnostic Direction, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., (EST)

Diagnosing Difficult Fuel & Oil Deposit Related Driveability Concerns, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., (EST)

ASE training

ASE will offer three on demand classes:

ASE Section 609 Update and Other MVAC Service News

A New Path to Recertification – The ASE Renewal App

How to Successfully Establish an Effective CTE Advisory Committee

Michelin training

Michelin will offer:

Secure Access to Vehicle Repair Data by the Aftermarket, Nov. 4, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., (EST).

Schaeffler training

Among the many highlights on display at the Virtual Schaeffler Booth:

A complete selection of Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket wheel bearings and seals for import and domestic vehicles. From tapered wheel bearings to fully integrated hub units to rugged sealing solutions.

Schaeffler’s industry-leading INA Timing Chain KIT lineup. New this year: Import and domestic specialist repair shops are now able to search for individual INA timing chain parts by entering the corresponding OE part number into the REPXPERT online portal and parts catalog.

Intelligent, complete repair solutions for light commercial vehicles (LCVs). Schaeffler has consolidated its LCV repair solutions from its LuK, INA, FAG and Ruville product brands into a comprehensive catalog for vehicles such as the Ford Transit and MercedesBenz Sprinter vans.

ZF Aftermarket training

The following training schedule has been announced by ZF Aftermarket:

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

@ 1pm EST: How To: Explain to Customers the Importance of OE Quality Parts for Their Vehicle

@ 3pm EST: Oil Service Tips on Hybrid Transmissions

@ 5pm EST: Talk Tech with Giuseppe: Low Friction, and Why it Matters

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

@ 1pm EST: Why Does Oil Type Matter So Much?

@ 3pm EST: OE vs the Aftermarket Design, and Why it Matters in Chassis Systems

@ 5pm EST: Talk Tech with Giuseppe: Clutch Installation: Tips and Common Errors

Thursday, November 5, 2020

@ 1pm EST: Importance of Friction Formulas

@ 3pm EST: Knowledge from the Pros: ZF [pro]Tech

@ 5pm EST: Diagnostic Steps for an 8HP Transmission

In addition to technical training topics, ZF Aftermarket is hosting two Talk Techs with Giuseppe Iatarola, who is just nine years old! To speak with Giuseppe, or attend the session, email zfaftermarketmarketing@zf.com.

To register for the Virtual AAPEX Experience, visit Attendee Registration at: https://www.aapexshow.com/attendee-portal/register/.