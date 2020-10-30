AAPEX expands virtual training lineup

AAPEX has announced a series of training sessions from some of the industry’s most respected brands for its virtual experience which runs virtually Nov. 3 through Nov. 5.
Brands include Mahle, Carquest Technical Institute (CTI) and Worldpac Technical Institute (WPI), ASE, ZF Aftermarket, Schaeffler, and Michelin have been added to the schedule for the Virtual AAPEX Experience, taking place virtually this year from Nov. 3 – Nov. 5.
Mahle Aftermarket Inc. will host a series of product information training sessions during the Virtual AAPEX Experience (VAE) from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5, 2020.
The scheduled sessions, combined with the company’s overall virtual presence at this year’s exhibition, exemplify its commitment to the industry to provide the latest information on products, services and solutions to the automotive aftermarket.
“While the opportunity to collaborate with attendees in person was not possible this year, it was crucial that we still participate in order to connect with industry professionals from around the globe and remain their partner of choice,” said Jon Douglas, president, Mahle Aftermarket North America. “Mahle is dedicated to provide the best to the industry – from products, solutions and training to collaboration and information sharing. While the AAPEX platform will most certainly be different this year, we are thrilled to be part of the Virtual AAPEX Experience and encourage attendees to schedule discussions with our team of product and sales representatives.”
Throughout the three days of the VAE, Senior MAHLE Training Manager, Tim Golema will present training sessions on three key products in the Mahle product portfolio.
Training sessions are scheduled as follows:
Nov. 3: Gaskets (10:00 AM) – Turbochargers (1:00 PM) – Filtration (4:00 PM)
Nov. 4: Filtration (10:00 AM) – Gaskets (1:00 PM) – Turbochargers (4:00 PM)
Nov. 5: Turbochargers (10:00 AM) – Filtration (1:00 PM) – Gaskets (4:00 PM)
While it may be possible to join the day of the presentation, seating is limited, and advanced registration is encouraged. Reservations can be made, free of charge, at MAHLE.Aftermarket@mahle.com.
Training by CTI and WPI will include:
ASE will offer three on demand classes:
Michelin will offer:
Among the many highlights on display at the Virtual Schaeffler Booth:
The following training schedule has been announced by ZF Aftermarket:
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Thursday, November 5, 2020
In addition to technical training topics, ZF Aftermarket is hosting two Talk Techs with Giuseppe Iatarola, who is just nine years old! To speak with Giuseppe, or attend the session, email zfaftermarketmarketing@zf.com.
To register for the Virtual AAPEX Experience, visit Attendee Registration at: https://www.aapexshow.com/attendee-portal/register/.
