New dates announced for NAPA’s Las Vegas Expo

New dates have been announced for NAPA’s celebratory exposition in Las Vegas.

The event, which was to have taken place last month, will now be held Feb. 1-4, 2021.

It will be preceded by the Canadian Business Conference on Jan. 31, and the Canadian Autopro convention on Feb. 1.

All events will take place at the same venues as originally planned. The Canadian portion will be held at the Wynn Resort and the NAPA Expo will take place at The Venetian Resort.

For those who were registered for the April 2020 event before it was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, and who plan to attend the program in 2021, no action is necessary at this time. They will receive an email inviting them to re-register in November 2020.

NAPA is still holding rooms for those who cancelled between Feb. 1 and March 12, 2020. They can reactivate their travel packages at no additional cost between now and June 30, 2020 by sending an email to exponapa@uapinc.com.

Those who are not able to attend the 2021 event can cancel free of charge between now and June 30. Again, they’ll need to send an email to exponapa@uapinc.com.