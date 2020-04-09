ZF offers free online education to “heroes of mobility”

ZF Aftermarket is thanking North American auto technicians — the “heroes of mobility” — with access to free online education through ZF [pro]Tech Technical Training.

Since hands-on classes have had to be stopped, ZF Aftermarket is offering continued education to technicians throughout the month of April with their ZF [pro]Tech online membership. In an effort to unite technicians throughout a period of disconnection, ZF Aftermarket aims to provide access to useful tools and virtual training during this unprecedented time.

“ZF Aftermarket wants to give a big THANK YOU to the #HeroesofMobility – those who are essential for not only keeping vehicles running but also the industry as well,” a release from the company states.

Access ZF [pro]Tech online membership for free using the promo code LEARNWZF when you sign up. Once online, you will have access to technical know-how information, recorded webinars, videos, and more.

Access is for residents of the U.S., its territories, and Canada.

You can register for free training HERE.