ZF adds to product line

ZF Aftermarket introduced 36 new part numbers for various braking, suspension, and transmission components for passenger cars in the U.S. and Canada aftermarket.

This launch includes 10 new part numbers for SACHS Continuous Damping Control (CDC) shock absorbers, bringing the total number of CDC shocks introduced this year to 60.

The latest additions include 12 new part numbers for TRW brake boosters and master cylinders, expanding the availability of these components. The newly launched parts span across several ZF brands, including Lemförder, Sachs, TRW, and Wabco.

“Our customers are looking for competitive advantage, whether distributors or independent jobbers, and ZF Aftermarket is delivering that advantage with high-quality, OE-engineered parts,” said Mark Cali, head of independent aftermarket in the U.S. and Canada for ZF Aftermarket. “Across all our brands, ZF Aftermarket is making it easier for vehicle technicians and owners to choose parts that help ensure repairs are right the first time.”

The TRW line of brake boosters and master cylinders is the industry’s most extensive line of new original equipment brake boosters available for European cars in the U.S. and Canada independent aftermarket. These components are manufactured in steel, aluminum, or cast iron, ensuring high quality and reliability.