ZF adds new shocks

ZF Aftermarket expanded its product line with the launch of 33 new part numbers for Sachs Continuous Damping Control (CDC) shock absorbers.

This update enhances coverage for around 1.6 million passenger vehicles across the U.S. and Canada, marking a more than 70 per cent increase in CDC offerings. This, the company said, is in response to a rising demand for advanced damping technology in the aftermarket sector.

These new parts cater to various models from BMW and Audi, among others. Originally integrated into large-scale production since the mid-2000s, the CDC technology is used in a wide range of vehicles, from luxury cars to compact SUVs. Globally, ZF has produced over 35 million CDC dampers and plans further expansions in 2024.

“Demand for continuous damping control shocks is skyrocketing in the USC aftermarket, so we’re very excited to deliver more of this advanced damping technology to our customers, and to continue building the Sachs CDC product line,” said Mark Cali, head of independent aftermarket, USC for ZF Aftermarket.