ZF adds mechatronic transmission service kits

ZF Aftermarket has introduced its mechatronic service kit which bundles all the components needed for servicing mechatronics on ZF transmissions.

This is a critical step in restoring the transmission to OE standards. The kit’s 19 SKUs cover a range of Audi, Land Rover, BMW and other manufacturers’ passenger car and SUV models.

The kit offers mechatronic dampeners for the first time, which absorb the impact of oil pressure variations during gear changes and help ensure smooth transitions in shifting. This is in addition to a guide sleeve, seals and pressure regulators.

Submerged in oil inside of the transmission, the mechatronic component stores critical data for diagnostics and signals how much pressure should be applied to a specific clutch and gear. Replacing the unit’s seals, regulators and dampeners, which can be degraded by oil over time, can extend the life of the transmission by as much as 60,000 miles.

“The mechatronic is the ‘brain’ of the transmission, and with this bundled kit, we’re making it easier than ever for vehicle technicians to service it properly, ensuring optimal results that restore the transmission to like-new performance,” said Mark Cali, head of independent aftermarket, USC at ZF Aftermarket.