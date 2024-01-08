ZF adds first EV aftermarket parts

ZF is now making its products available to the independent aftermarket for the first time through its aftermarket division.

The specially compiled kits for a total of 43 repair scenarios on electric axle drives, shops can carry out repairs such as replacing leaking coolant connections, repairing defective parking locks, replacing engine mounts, changing speed or temperature sensors and replacing drive shafts.

The kits contain all the spare parts, fastening elements and tools required for the respective repair. None of this work requires the electric motor or the electric axle drive to be removed; however, workshops must ensure that only people with high-voltage training carry out the relevant work.