ZF adds 200-plus parts so far this year

The first half of 2022 saw ZF Aftermarket add 203 new parts to its TRW chassis product portfolio.

The new offerings make TRW chassis parts available to more than 126.2 million additional vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada.

The new chassis SKUs include control arms, ball joint stabilizers, tie rods and related products. They cover a broad range of passenger car and SUV vehicles including popular Audi, Cadillac, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, and other models.

TRW also added 320 new chassis, braking, steering and other parts for the U.S. and Canada in 2022, extending coverage to approximately 136 million additional vehicles overall.

“By expanding the TRW chassis portfolio, we are ensuring that more vehicle owners and technicians are able to get the highest quality parts for their vehicles,” said Mark Cali, head of independent aftermarket, USC at ZF Aftermarket. “And we plan to continue introducing more new chassis components, along with braking and steering parts, well into the future.”