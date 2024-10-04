Why burnout is a growing problem

Burnout is a widespread issue affecting nearly half of workers globally, according to a new report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report, titled Four Keys to Boosting Inclusion and Beating Burnout, revealed that 48 per cent of employees in eight countries are currently experiencing burnout. This study surveyed 11,000 desk-based and frontline workers from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and the US.

BCG’s findings highlight a crucial link between workplace inclusion and burnout. The report shows that when employees feel included, their chances of experiencing burnout are cut in half. Inclusion, in this context, means employees feel valued, respected, supported, and that they belong.

The research utilized BCG’s BLISS Index to measure workplace inclusion. This statistically rigorous tool identifies the factors that most strongly influence employees’ feelings of inclusion. The survey pinpointed four key sentiments that significantly impact employees’ sense of inclusion:

Good access to resources: When employees have the necessary tools and support, they feel more included and less stressed. Senior managerial support: Employees who receive backing from senior management feel more valued and less likely to experience burnout. Psychological safety with direct managers: A safe and open relationship with direct managers reduces stress and enhances feelings of inclusion. Fair and equal opportunity for success: Ensuring all employees have equal chances for success fosters a more inclusive and less stressful work environment.

Despite the importance of these sentiments, the survey respondents reported low satisfaction levels in these areas. Addressing these issues is critical, as burnout is notably higher among certain subgroups. Women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, and deskless workers face burnout rates up to 26 per cent higher than their counterparts. These groups also report feeling less included in the workplace.

Building a more inclusive work environment can seem daunting, but focusing on these four key areas provides a clear starting point. Employers need to listen to their employees continuously, addressing their pain points to improve inclusion and reduce burnout.

“Inclusion doesn’t end at recruitment. It requires ongoing dialogue with employees and addressing their daily challenges,” said Gabrielle Novacek, managing director and partner at BCG and co-author of the report. “By focusing on these key areas, companies can identify where to invest and innovate to improve inclusion and reduce burnout. This not only helps in avoiding the costs associated with burnout but also in attracting and retaining talent, ultimately leading to a thriving workforce.”

Image credit: Depositphotos.com