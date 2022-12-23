Who is really driving the EV conversation?

The real drivers of the push for electric vehicles are those who can’t even get a driver’s licence, according to a recent report.

ABB E-mobility, a global technology company, released the results of its global survey that found that 82.6% of children intend to drive an electric or hybrid vehicle when they are old enough. Furthermore, four in five children believe they have the ability to influence their parent’s purchasing decisions over big-ticket items, such as changing the family car to an EV.

And their influence is breaking through. More than three-quarters of parents (78.6%) reported that if they were to buy a new car in the next 3 years it would either be fully electric or hybrid.

Generally speaking, Canadian and American children’s responses to the question of the type of vehicle they would want to drive when old enough were outliers from other countries. With 43% of Canadian children saying they were interested in electrics, only the U.S. (35%) and Germany (39%) have less interest. The global average was 52.4%

However, Canadians topped the list when choosing hybrids at 40%, with the U.S. at 36%. The global average was 30.2 per cent.

Canada (16 per cent) was in line with the global average (17 per cent) in choosing an internal combustion engine vehicle.

Turning to the parents, 58 per cent of Canadians said that if they were to buy a vehicle in the next three years, it would be a hybrid, with 23 per cent saying electric and 17 per cent saying ICE (the remaining number said no one in their house drives).

These responses followed the same pattern as the kids — above average for hybrids (46 per cent), below average for electrics (35 per cent) and in line with ICE (16 per cent).

And for those who already drive an electric or hybrid, most Canadians said it was an economical choice (75 per cent) and they thought it was better for the environment (50%) — only the Netherlands (40%) and Norway (41%) didn’t consider the environment as much when making the switch.