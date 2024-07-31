Which brand was recalled most last quarter?

Ford’s exhibit at the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow

More than 14 million vehicles have been recalled so far this year and Ford topped the list for the most in the second quarter of 2024 in the U.S.

BizzyCar, a leading recall management platform for car dealerships, released its Q2 2024 recall report. It noted that, despite a slight decrease in overall recalls compared to the first quarter, the high number of recalls made this year underscore ongoing safety concerns.

The report identified Ford as the top manufacturer for Q2 recalls, with 1,380,879 vehicles affected. Following Ford, Chrysler FCA US recorded 1,261,023 vehicles under recall and Kia had 468,876 vehicles impacted.

Year-to-date figures show Ford again leading with 3,582,962 vehicles recalled, Tesla, Inc. at 2,552,178 vehicles and Chrysler with 2,224,398 vehicles.

The data highlights critical safety advisories issued by manufacturers. Kia, for instance, released a “Park Outside Advisory” for 462,869 vehicles due to fire risks, and both Kia and Mercedes-Benz have issued “Do Not Drive” advisories for severe safety defects.

Analysis by BizzyCar of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) found 115 recalls affecting 4,621,994 vehicles. Notable defective components include back-over prevention issues, affecting 1.6 million vehicles, and electrical system problems impacting 814,223 vehicles, highlighting ongoing electrical safety challenges in modern vehicles.

“The number one reason consumers cited for not taking their vehicle in for potentially hazardous and even deadly recalls is a lack of convenience,” said Hunter Swift, vice president of marketing at BizzyCar, referencing a recent Bloomberg report. “This year alone, 12,837,245 vehicles have been affected by recalls that pose a crash risk or increase the risk of injury.

“As an industry, we need to rise to this challenge and offer consumers convenient ways to bring in these recalled vehicles by providing easy scheduling options, mobile service, and other methods to mitigate the convenience factor and keep them safe on the road.”